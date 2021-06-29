Wind Surge lose series opener in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KSNW) – The Wind Surge battled until the final out but could not extend the game as they fell in game one of the series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 4-3.

Wichita was held scoreless for six innings until D.J. Burt blasted his first home run of the year in the top of the seventh. Burt’s two-run shot easily cleared the tall left-center field fence and finally put Wichita on the board.

Down 4-2 and with two outs, Jermaine Palacios homered to left field for his tenth long ball of the year and give Wichita a little hope. The Wind Surge had the go-ahead run at the plate two batters later but could not convert as they dropped game one.

Jason Garcia lasted four innings in his third start of the season. Garcia allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out six. Calvin Faucher, Zach Neff, and Ryan Mason finished the remaining five innings keeping the Sod Poodles off the board. The three combined for no runs on two hits and struck out two Amarillo batters.

NOTES: Jermaine Palacios extended his hitting streak to five games.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two against the Amarillo Sod Poodles tomorrow night (6/30). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Amarillo, Texas. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (1-3, 4.56 ERA) against Amarillo’s RHP X (5-2, 3.86 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

COMING UP: Wichita will host NW Arkansas next Tuesday, July 6th at 7:05pm.