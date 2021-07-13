Wind Surge lose series opener to Tulsa at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Surge offense struggled Tuesday night as they only mustered three hits on the night, falling 7-2 in game one of this series.

The Wind Surge got on board first with a two-run home run by Trey Cabbage in the bottom of the second. After Andrew Bechtold drew a five pitch walk, Cabbage blasted his third home run of the year on a line drive shot over the right field wall to place Wichita ahead 2-0. The Driller’s quickly took the lead when Michael Busch hit a 3-run homer with two on and two out in the top of the third.

The Drillers scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 7-2. Carlos Rincon hit a base clearing double with two on and two out to make it 5-2. Hunter Feduccia then made it 7-2 with a two-run homer. The Surge could never answer back and fell 7-2 and now sit three games behind in the Propeller Series.

Austin Schulfer lasted five innings on the mound for the Surge tonight. In his team high 13th start, Schulfer gave up two hits, three runs and struck out six. Jovani Moran was the first call to the bullpen. Moran threw 1.2 innings of relief allowing one run on one hit and struck out four. Jhonleider Salinas threw a scoreless inning and a third in his outing while striking out two.

NOTES: Wichita placed pitcher Jason Garcia on the injured list with a right elbow strain. The Surge added pitchers Kody Funderburk and Jordan Gore from Class A Cedar Rapids. Aaron Rozek earned the win Sunday and was transferred to Class A Fort Myers.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (7/14). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Starting pitchers for tomorrow’s contest is still TBD for both teams. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.