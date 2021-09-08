Wind Surge lose tough 1-0 game to Naturals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge offense continued their struggling ways as they were shutout in game two against Northwest Arkansas.

Like last night’s game, both offense struggled to cross the plate as neither team broke through the scoreboard through seven innings of play. The Surge and Naturals combined for seven hits over the course of the six innings with Wichita owing four of those hits. The Naturals had a couple golden opportunities with the bases loaded in the third and fifth inning. Both times, Meibrys Viloria was at the plate with two outs and was unable to drive in runs for Northwest Arkansas.

The Naturals were the first one on the board, but the damage was limited. Northwest Arkansas scored one with an RBI single to center field off the bat of Brewer Hicklen with the bases loaded. That was all the Naturals could do with a bases loaded and one out situation, but the Wind Surge offense never made them pay for it.

Roy Morales went 3-4 at the plate to lead the Wind Surge offensively. D.J. Burt was right behind Morales with a two hit night.

Austin Schulfer pitched a shutout start in his league-leading 23rd start of the season. Schulfer gave up just two hits and struck out six in 4.1 innings of work tonight. Ben Gross threw 3.2 innings and allowed the lone run of the evening. Gross also struck out three in his appearance.

NOTES: Andrew Bechtold extended his hitting streak to five games. The Surge have been shutout six times this season, three times in last six games. The three outfield assists by Wichita are a season high.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three of the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tomorrow evening (09/09). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Northwest Arkansas RHP Nolan Watson (3-3, 6.11 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.