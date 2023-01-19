WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego is back for a third season. The Minnesota Twins announced the coaching staff for its Double-A affiliate Thursday.

Borrego led the Wind Surge to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022

(78-59). The club played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. He was named the League’s Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022.

Borrego will be joined by pitching coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, hitting coach Shawn Schlechter, bench coach Takashi Miyoshi, athletic trainers Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie,

strength and conditioning coach Jacob Needham and coordinator of baseball technology Chase Carder.

Urbina returns to Wichita for his second season at the Double-A level. He guided the Wind Surge pitching staff to the league’s best ERA in 2022.

Engle spent the 2022 season with the Twins Dominican Summer League team. He has a Kansas background spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at McPherson College after earning his master’s at Fort Hays State University.

Schlechter was the hitting coach for the Single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2022. Miyoshi was the bench coach with Class-A Fort Myers in 2022.

The Wind Surge open their third season on April 6 in Springfield. Their home opener is April 11 at Riverfront Stadium against the NW Arkansas Naturals.

For ticket information, visit the Wichita Wind Surge home page.