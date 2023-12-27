WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Despite speculation, the Wichita Wind Surge is not leaving Wichita.

The Columbus, Georgia Ledger-Enquirer, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, and SB Nation Battery Power all reported that Columbus, Georgia, is working to attract a new minor league team. Columbus is reportedly in talks with Diamond Sports Holdings, which owns multiple minor league teams across the country, including the Wichita Wind Surge.

All three sources speculate that the Jackson, Mississippi Braves could be moving to Georgia if Columbus and Diamond Sports Holdings agree. However, the Clarion-Ledger incorrectly reported a line that the Ledger-Enquirer reported Wichita was among the list of teams that could move.

Megan Lovely with the City of Wichita tells KSN News that the Wichita Wind Surge is “not going anywhere.”

Tim Grubbs with the Wichita Wind Surge says in an email to KSN News, “I can tell you there is nothing to the story. The story lists all of the Diamond Baseball Holdings teams. We are happy here.”