Wind Surge open road trip in Texas with a win

MIDLAND, Texas. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge limit the Midland RockHounds to one run and blasted two home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory in game one of the series.

Wichita continued their hot hitting with two home runs in the first two innings. Jose Miranda picked up his 12th home run in the season on the fourth pitch of the game. Miranda’s lead off shot traveled 444 feet and fired off his bat at 104 miles per hour. BJ Boyd put two more runs on the board for the Wind Surge in the next inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Boyd’s opposite field long ball was his second of the year and placed Wichita ahead 3-0 early.

After Aaron Whitefield singled to lead off the fourth inning, he stole second base on a delayed steal and then advanced to third on a BJ Boyd ground ball. Andrew Bechtold then picked up his 15th RBI of the year by driving in Whitefield with an RBI single through the right side to push Wichita’s advantage to four.

Jose Miranda picked up his fourth hit of the day in the top of the ninth with one out on a double to right field. Yeltsin Encarnacion, who came in earlier in the game for Ernie De La Trinidad, drove in Miranda with an RBI single to right field. Encarnacion then attempted to steal second and advanced to third on a throwing error on Midland. Wilbis Santiago drove in Encarnacion next as a pinch hitter for his first RBI in a Wind Surge uniform and solidifying a 6-1 opening series victory for Wichita.

Austin Schulfer was terrific in his ninth start on the season. Schulfer worked six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits, and striking out six Midland batters. Brandon Koch and Zach Neff came out of the bullpen and finished the job for the Wind Surge. Koch and Neff completed the last three innings allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

NOTES: Jose Miranda extended his hitting streak to eight games. Wichita stole six bases tonight, breaking their single season record for most stolen bases in a game (4, 6/1 vs Arkansas).

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm from Midland, Texas. Wichita will start RHP Josh Winder (2-0, 2.08 ERA) against Midland’s RHP Bryce Conley (3-3, 4.81 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com

The Surge return home on July 6th against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.