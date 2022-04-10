WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge are off to a winless start to their season after getting swept by the Tulsa Drillers in a 7-3 loss on Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.

Chris Vallimont made his first appearance of the season, throwing 35 pitches in the first inning. With two out on the board, Kody Funderburk came in for relief and finished the remainder of the first and threw through the middle of the fourth.

Austin Martin had a big day doubling in the first inning off the second pitch, thrown by Drillers starter John Rooney. Spencer Steer brought Martin home with an RBI double to center field.

Steer is a returning player for the Surge and smacked the first two hits of the day on Friday and Saturday. Steer came into Sunday’s matchup with seven appearances at bat and held a .429 slugging percentage.

The Drillers scored two more runs, one in the fourth and ninth. The Surge ended their scoring drought with an RBI from Andrew Bechtold. Following Bechtold, Cole Sturgeon took home on Chris Williams’s RBI sacrifice fly ball.

Wichita will travel to Springdale, Arkansas, to take on the Naturals Tuesday evening (4/12). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. Left handed pitcher Asa Lacy is set to take the hill for the Naturals, starting pitcher for the Surge is Brandon Lawson.