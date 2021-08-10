Wind Surge open series at Tulsa with 5-1 win

TULSA, OK. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge started their 12-game road trip out with a game one victory over the Drillers, 5-1. Two home runs and a quality start from Jordan Balazovic aided the Wind Surge to increase their division lead to five games over Tulsa.

The Surge got out to a hot start offensively as they plated three runs in the top of the first. BJ Boyd started the rally with a single to center field. Roy Morales followed Boyd with a five-pitch walk to put two on for Trey Cabbage. Cabbage cleared the bases with a 413 foot bomb that landed outside of the ballpark. Cabbage’s 10th home run of the season traveled 115 miles per hour off his bat to start Wichita out with a 3-0 lead.

The Wind Surge added another run to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Standing on second base, Aaron Whitefield stole his 22nd base as he took off for third. Tulsa’s Hunter Feduccia air mailed his attempt to catch Whitefield stealing and allowed Whitefield to trot home on the error. The Drillers broke the shutout in the bottom of the eighth off a solo home run from Miguel Vargas, but Ernie De La Trinidad put the lead back to four with a solo home run of his own in the ninth. De La Trinidad’s 7th long ball of the season traveled over the right field wall and onto the grass berm to increase the margin to 5-1.

After a couple recent bad outings, Jordan Balazovic had a much-needed bounce back game in his 13th start of the year. Balazovic pitched six scoreless innings, allowed just five hits, and struck out four batters. Jason Garcia lasted 0.1 innings in his return from injury. Jordan Gore pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing just one run on two hits and struck out two. Gore picked up a huge strikeout with the bases loaded in the eighth to end the threat of Tulsa tying the game back up. Erik Manoah Jr. made his Wind Surge debut in the ninth. Manoah tossed two strikeouts during the inning and closed out the game for Wichita.

NOTES: BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to six games. RHP’s Tyler Beck and Erik Manoah Jr. have been promoted to Wichita from high-A Cedar Rapids. Jason Garcia was activated from injured list and the Surge released pitcher Joe Kuzia. Chris Nunn was also promoted to triple-A St. Paul today. Wichita improved to a season best 15 games over .500 and have their largest division lead.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two of the series against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (8/11). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Tulsa, OK. Wichita will start LHP Bryan Sammons against Tulsa’s RH Landon Knack… RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.