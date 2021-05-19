Wind Surge respond with 6-1 win at Tulsa

TULSA, OK. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge hammered three home runs and Wichita defeated the Tulsa Drillers 6-1 to even the series at one at ONEOK Field.

Jermaine Palacios two out two run single got the Wind Surge offense going in the first inning. Gilberto Celestino hit his first home run of the season in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Jose Miranda hit his league leading fifth home run in the fifth and the Surge led 5-0 when rain brought the game to a halt.

The rain delay was :42 minutes but after the game resumed the Surge lifted starter Josh Winder. He worked four innings and allowed just one base runner and delivered six strikeouts. The bullpen took over and limited Tulsa to just two hits for the game. Yennier Cano earned the win working two scoreless and striking out five.

Wichita added a Mark Contreras home run in the eighth inning and Wichita ended its three game losing skid. Tulsa had won five in a row before the loss.

NOTES- Jermaine Palacios has reached base in thirteen consecutive games. Pitcher Tom Hackimer was promoted from Wichita to Class AAA St-Paul.

COMING UP: The Wind Surge continue the road trip with game three against the Tulsa Drillers. First pitch on Thursday at 7:05pm. Wichita will start LHP Bryan Sammons against Tulsa's Ryan Pepiot.

