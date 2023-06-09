SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSNW) – DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. and Brooks Lee pushed the Wind Surge to victory on Thursday.

After dropping the first two games of the road series to San Antonio, Wichita bounced back in spectacular fashion, winning 10-3 over the Missions. Combined, Keirsey Jr. and Lee earned seven of the 10 runs batted in for the Surge.

In the second inning, the Surge went on a hitting streak that scored five runs. Seth Gray singled to right field that scored a run. Keirsey Jr. then hit an automatic double over the right-centerfield wall that scored two more runs. Lee’s line drive to right field scored the final two runs of the inning.

The Missions answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the fourth, Keirsey Jr. hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw at bat. The ball soared over the right center field wall to give the Surge another run.

Yunior Severino hit a double in the top of the sixth that scored another run for Wichita.

The Missions answered again in the bottom of the sixth with their own run. Michael De La Cruz singled a ground ball up to center field that scored a run for San Antonio.

The Surge piled on another three runs in the top of the seventh. Aaron Sabato hit his first home run of the season when he hit a bomb over the right field wall. Then, Lee earned his third and fourth RBIs when he hit a ground ball to right field.

The Wind Surge improved to 22-31 for the season and snapped their six-game losing streak. The Missions fall to 29-25 for the season and lead their division by three games.