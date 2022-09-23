TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge finished off the Tulsa Drillers 11-1 on Thursday night as the Surge swept the Drillers in the Divisional series to advance to the Texas League Championship Series, where they will play the winner of Frisco/San Antonio.

The Surge struck first as Jair Camargo hit a two-run homer to give Wichita a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Camargo finished three for five with five RBIs in the game.

The Drillers responded in the bottom of the first as Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly in foul territory and allowed Leonel Valera to score and cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

The Surge added another run in the third inning courtesy of Camargo’s second home run of the night to score Edouard Julien and extend the lead to 4-1.

The Surge scored five runs in the fifth inning as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit Wichita’s third homer of the night on a solo shot to right field, and Camargo followed with a two-run RBI single. Alex Isola hit a two-out single that scored two more runs and gave the Surge a commanding 8-1 lead.