CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge hit the road and hammered a pair of home runs in an 8-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Surge took game one of their six-game series and now are in a first-place tie in the division with Tulsa.

The Surge took advantage of a pair of first-inning walks and scored two in the first inning. Leobaldo Cabrera slammed a two-run homer to left field in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-1.

Starting pitcher Louie Varland allowed two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings and had six strikeouts in a no-decision. Kody Funderburk earned the win coming from the bullpen and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Michael Helman led off the ninth inning with a solo home run. Wilyer Abreu led the way for the Hooks with a home run, double and two walks and scored all three Corpus Christi runs.