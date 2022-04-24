WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita Wind Surge) – The Wind Surge concluded their six-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds with a 10-7 victory thanks to an early first-inning offensive boost scoring five runs.

Wichita’s bats were an early problem for Midland starter Matt Milburn as they scored five quick runs on four hits and three walks to take a quick 5-0 lead with the help of two extra base hits from Edouard Julien and Michael Helman.

Matt Canterino took the hill for Wichita where he had a short, but efficient afternoon pitching three scoreless innings and retired all nine hitters with three strikeouts before being relieved by Ben Gross.

Midland grabbed three runs from three walks and a throwing error at the plate from Ben Gross in the fifth inning to cut the Wichita lead in half 6-3. Gross continued to find himself in a jam in the following inning where he gave up a two-run homer from Midland’s Shane Selman to cut the Wichita lead to 7-5.

The Wind Surge added two insurance runs in the sixth from Matt Wallner beating out a grounder to shortstop that scored one run, followed by heads-up baserunning from Spencer Steer to allow two to cross the plate to build the Surge lead to 9-5.

Wichita had four guys record multiple hits in the game. Matt Wallner went two for four with three RBIs in the ballgame and Kevin Merrell added to the tally by going two for three with two RBIs.

The Surge bullpen was able to rally and close out the game pitching a combined six innings and adding eight strikeouts to end the series with a 10-7 victory.

Notes: Kevin Merrell hit his third home run of the season… Michael Helman recorded his second double and his second triple of the year and added his RBI total to 11… Tyler Viza recorded his third win of the season in relief improving his record on the season to 3-0… The Surge has won back to back series.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action on Tuesday (4/26) for an 11:05 AM first pitch on the road for a six-game road trip. Listen to the game on ESPN WICHITA 92.3.