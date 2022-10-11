WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Minor League Baseball season is over, and the Wichita Wind Surge is preparing for the 2023 season by unveiling a Marvel Entertainment-themed logo for next season.

Marvel-themed Wichita Wind Surge logo (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

According to a Facebook post made by the Wind Surge, the logo will be featured during the Wind Surge’s 2023 Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night and Marvel Super Hero Night.

Apparel will be available for sale on Nov. 18, 2022.

All 96 participating minor league teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond”-themed game in 2023 and 2024.

To see all Marvel-themed uniform collaborations, you can visit the MiLB’s website by clicking here.