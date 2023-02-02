WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday announced its participation in the MiLB community outreach initiative, The Nine. It unveiled an alternate uniform paying tribute to Wichita’s all-Black baseball team, the Wichita Monrovians.

The initiative is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season in Minor League Baseball. It is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers have made on the sport.

(Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

The Wind Surge will wear the uniform on Aug. 5, 2023. The Wichita Monrovians were an all-Black semi-professional baseball team most known for its 10-8 victory over the Klu Klux Klan in June 1925.

The game will highlight historical experiences and stories shared by various members of the community. In addition, the Wind Surge will use the opportunity to educate fans by highlighting the many influences the black community has contributed to developing and shaping its cultural influence on the sport and the City of Wichita.

“This is an opportunity to share the rich history of baseball in Wichita by honoring those who helped pave the way for Jackie Robinson,” Wind Surge President, Jay Miller, said. “We also would like to reiterate that Riverfront Stadium is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life should feel accepted, and we are grateful to have a vehicle such as the ballpark and the great game of baseball to provide this inclusive environment.”

For more information on The Nine, you can visit their website by clicking here.