Wind Surge walk it off against Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge battle back after blowing early lead, win 7-6 tonight vs the Arkansas Travelers from Riverfront Stadium.

Surge starter Josh Winder shined yet again. He was very efficient, tying the longest start of any Wind Surge pitcher to date on only 83 pitches. Winder worked six and a third innings, allowing six hits, three runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. This is the second consecutive start where he left the game with a four-plus run advantage, only to get a no-decision. The Wind Surge are 6-0 when Winder starts on the bump.

The Wind Surge offense jumped out to a great start in the game. Jose Miranda scored on an error in the first inning, giving the Surge the early lead. In the fourth, Caleb Hamilton and Aaron Whitefield had RBI singles, extending the Wichita lead and knocking the Travelers starter out of the game. Wichita led 5-1 after the fourth inning.

Arkansas hit two run homers in back-to-back innings, including an eighth inning bomb that gave Arkansas the 6-5 lead. Jovani Moran earned the win for the Surge, improving his record to 2-1. He worked an inning and a third, allowing no hits, no runs, and two strikeouts.

Aaron Whitefield led off the ninth with a single, then proceed to steal second and advance to third on the throwing error, finally being driven in by BJ Boyd on a sac fly. With one out, Jermaine Palacios singled in Jose Miranda, giving the Surge the walk-off victory, 7-6.

NOTES: Jose Miranda extends his hitting streak to six games. Josh Winder’s 6.1 IP tie the most by a Wind Surge starter (Austin Schulfer, 5/18). Jermaine Palacios extended his hitting streak to seven games. The win is the Surge third walk-off victory of the season.

COMING UP: Wichita will host the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the fourth game of the series Friday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (0-0) against Arkansas’s RHP Renn Murfee (1-1). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com