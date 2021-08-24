Wind Surge win 6th straight and extend lead in standings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge picked up a game one victory behind a steady start from Austin Schulfer and the Surge bats picking up timely hitting. With the win, the Wind Surge now lead the Propeller Series at 13-12 and picked up their sixth consecutive win.

The Drillers recorded four hits in the first inning to put some pressure on starter Austin Schulfer early on. Schulfer picked up a big double-play in the inning to only allow one run in the inning. The same situation was true for Tulsa in the bottom of the first. They picked up a lucky double-play after a leadoff double from Austin Martin to limit the Surge opportunity. Later in the first, Jermaine Palacios singled to right field to extend the inning. Palacios advanced to second off a balk to put himself into scoring position. In the next at-bat, Trey Cabbage hit an elevated line drive to the center field wall. It looked as though it had cleared the wall, but the umpires ruled it still in play. Palacios was able to score on the play to tie the game at one.

Wichita took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the second and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs in the second, Aaron Whitefield singled on a ground ball to the pitcher Cyrillo Watson, beating out the throw and keeping the inning alive. Next at the plate, Ernie De La Trinidad hit a rocket past first baseman Ryan Noda and earned his 11th double of the season while driving in Whitefield for the 2-1 lead. In the fourth, Aaron Whitefield was at the plate with runners on first and second. Whitefield pushed one to left field to allow Cabbage to score from second. Ernie De La Trinidad then singled to load up the bases for the Surge with one out in the inning. Austin Martin drew a four-pitch walk to plate another run and push the lead to 4-1.

After the Wind Surge and Drillers traded runs in the sixth, Tulsa added two more in the seventh to cut the Wichita lead down to just one run. The Surge added a much-needed insurance run to push their lead to two runs in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and second, Andrew Bechtold brought home Palacios from second with a curving ball up the middle. Bechtold slid into second for his 21st double of the season and the Surge were holding on to a 6-4 lead. Jordan Gore pitched the final frame to keep the Drillers off the board and close out a win for Wichita in game one.

Austin Schulfer had a solid start in his league-leading 20th of the season. Schulfer pitched 5.0 innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six. Jordan Gore pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless and hitless relief. Gore also stuck out two on the night on his way to his third save of the year.