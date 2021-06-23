Wind Surge win 8-4 in game two of series in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KSNW) – Wichita’s offense backed up Josh Winder’s great start on their way to a second straight victory over the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 8-4.

After both teams were held scoreless for three innings, Wichita broke through in the top of the fourth by scoring three runs. Yeltsin Encarnacion put the Wind Surge on the board first by drawing a bases-loaded walk. In the next at-bat, David Bañuelos made an impact in his first game with a two-RBI bases-loaded single to left field to put Wichita ahead 3-0.

The Surge put another three runs on the board in the top of the fifth inning by making the most of Midland’s miscues. Andrew Bechtold started the two out rally by reaching first base on a sharply hit ground ball that deflected off the Midland pitcher and allowed BJ Boyd to score. Wichita then took advantage of the RockHounds’ pitching woes by scoring twice on two wild pitches in the inning to increase their lead to 6-0.

The Wind Surge finalized their offense for the night with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Bechtold continued his great night at the plate with a leadoff home run. Bechtold’s shot barely got over the bullpen in right field for his fifth home run of the year and putting Wichita ahead 7-0. After Aaron Whitefield followed Bechtold with a double, Yeltsin Encarnacion drove Whitefield in a single to right field plating their eighth run of the game.

Winder continued to pitch like an ace in his 10th start. Winder went seven innings of one run baseball on just four hits and striking out seven.

NOTES: Josh Winder’s seven innings pitched today is his longest outing of the season. Winder leads the league in ERA, innings pitched, and strikeouts. Wichita broke their single game record for most walks in a game drawing 10 walks tonight (previous record: 9, 6/13 @ Tulsa). The Wind Surge extended their road winning streak to a season high four consecutive.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm from Midland, Texas. Wichita will start RHP Jason Garcia (0-0, 3.38 ERA) against Midland’s LHP Ty Damron (0-2, 7.23 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.