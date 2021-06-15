Wind Surge win third in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge dominate, secure a win in the series opener with a 13-4 victory over the Springfield Cardinals from Wichita’s Delano District.

Despite a rough outing in his last start, starter Jordan Balazovic put on a clinic tonight in his third start. He pitched four and a third innings, allowing no runs on two hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

23-year-old OF Leobaldo Cabrera impressed at the plate tonight, going 4-4 with a double, three singles, a RBI, SB, and two runs scored. Cabrera now has a hit at three different levels of the Twins system in the 2021 season (Low-A Fort Myers, High-A Cedar Rapids).

The Wind Surge had one of their best offensive games of the year. Jose Miranda led off the game with a solo blast to left field. He would finish the night going 3-5 with a HR, two singles, and three RBI. Caleb Hamilton and Andrew Bechtold went back-to-back with towering shots to left center, the second time this duo has gone back-to-back at Riverfront Stadium (6/5 vs ARK).

Andrew Bechtold, Jose Miranda, Caleb Hamilton, Leobaldo Cabrera, Roy Morales, and Aaron Whitefield finished the night with multi-hit games. Jose Miranda, Caleb Hamilton, Andrew Bechtold, and Ernie de la Trinidad all had multi-RBI games.

Hector Lujan picked up the win out of relief, going two innings, giving up one run, two hits, and no walks on three strikeouts. He improves his record to 3-1 on the season, with an ERA of 2.55.

NOTES: Jose Miranda leads the Double-A Central in both hits and RBI, with 46 hits and 31 RBI. Roy Morales extended his hitting streak to five games. Leobaldo Cabrera is the second Wind Surge player to start his Riverfront Stadium career with a four-hit game (BJ Boyd, 5/29 vs SPR).