Wind Surge win two straight at Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSNW) – A trio of home runs lifted Wichita to a 6-4 victory in game two against the Arkansas Travelers Wednesday night. The Surge pushed their division lead to three games ahead of second place Tulsa.

Wichita opened the scoring off the bat of Trey Cabbage in the top of the second inning. Leading off the inning, Cabbage belted his fifth home run 386 feet and over the right field wall. Cabbage homered in his last at-bat Tuesday night and started Wednesday night off with another home run to give the Surge the early lead.

The Surge tacked on three more in the top of the fourth off another home run ball. With two on, BJ Boyd was deep in a battle against Arkansas starting pitcher Adam Hill fouling off five straight pitches after working a 3-2 count. The 11th pitch paid off for Boyd as he blasted a no-doubter into the Arkansas bullpen for his fifth shot of the year and pushed the Wind Surge lead to a four-run advantage.

The Travelers ended the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning before Wichita plated two more runs in the next half inning. Andrew Bechtold added his team-high 12th home run of the year in the top of the sixth to give Wichita its largest lead of the night at 6-1.

A three-run home run by Arkansas’ Zach DeLoach cut the Surge lead down to a manageable three runs but the Travelers were unable to cut in any further as the Surge took game two against the Travelers, 6-4.

In his second start since returning from the injured list, Cole Sands worked a scoreless three innings tonight. Sands allowed only one hit and struck out four Arkansas hitters. Bryan Sammons also pitched three innings after Sands’ night was done. Sammons allowed four runs on two hits and struck out three. Ryan Mason picked up his team-leading fourth save on the night, throwing the final 1.1 innings. Mason allowed no runs and no hits and struck out two Travelers.

NOTES: Ryan Mason is a perfect 4-4 in save opportunities. He has not allowed only one run in his last five appearances.