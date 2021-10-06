Wind Surge’s Borrego named Double-A Central Manager of The Year

WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego has been named Double-A Central Manager of the year, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

Borrego led the Wind Surge to an impressive 69-51 record and a post-season playoff spot in their 2021 inaugural season.

“It was a collaborative effort between coaching staff, players, and the whole organization coming together. We didn’t finish without a big prize, but it was still a heck of a season” says Borrego.

The veteran is in his 24th season in the Minnesota Twins organization and his 12th season as a manager. The 2021 season was Ramon’s second at the Double-A level having led the Southern League Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 76-63 record and the playoff semifinals in 2019. He would have managed Pensacola again in 2020 but due to canceled season he worked within the organization with player development.

Borrego has led his past three teams to the postseason, including a 2018 Florida State League Championship (Single-A, Ft. Myers). Originally signed by Minnesota on October 9, 1995 as an undrafted free agent, Borrego played in the Twins organization from 1996-2002. Ramon was a coach at the Twins Venezuelan Baseball Academy from 2004-2008, prior to starting his managerial career at the Twins’ Dominican Republic Baseball Academy in 2009. He was named a coach for Caribes de Anzoategui in the Venezuelan Winter League 2015-2018- promoted to manager of the Caribes prior to 2019-2020 off-season; unable to participate due to ongoing political tensions in Venezuela that led to increased restrictions on U.S. employees working in the South American country.

As a player, he played seven seasons all within the Twins organization and appeared at 2B (185 games), SS (73), 3B (64), OF (57), and once as a pitcher. He played for Class A Fort Myers and Fort Wayne, Class AA New Britain Rock Cats, and Triple-A Edmonton Trappers.