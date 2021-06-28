Wind Surge’s Winder and Miranda promoted to Triple-A

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Double-A Central division leader, Wind Surge lost their two best players on Monday with pitcher Josh Winder and third baseman Jose Miranda getting called up to Triple-A St. Paul within the Minnesota Twins organization.

In 10 starts, Winder never allowed more than three runs in a game for Wichita and his 1.95 ERA was the lowest in the league. Winder is just 24-years-old, and was a 7th round pick by the Twins in 2018.

Miranda not only lead the Wind Surge in several statistics at the plate, his 13 home runs on the season was tied for the league lead. Miranda’s .345 batting average was the best on Wichita’s roster. Miranda is 23-years-old, and was drafted by the Twins in 2016.

The Wind Surge start a six game series at Amarillo on Tuesday.