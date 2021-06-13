Winder cruises to Surge road win in Tulsa

TULSA, Oklah. (KSNW) – Josh Winder pitched six innings, allowed one run on three hits and punched out seven Tulsa Drillers and earned his second win of the season. The Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 7-1 and won the final two games of the series.

Jose Miranda drilled the third pitch out of the ballpark to give Wichita a 1-0 lead and the Surge never looked back. The Surge added another run in the first and scored four in the second inning. Roy Morales and Aaron Whitefield each had a pair of hits and an RBI. Miranda led the team with three hits.

The Wind Surge allowed a run in the second inning and Winder cruised from then on. Wichita retried 21 consecutive hitters from the second inning until the ninth. Yennier Cano worked two scoreless innings and Jason Garcia made his Wichita debut with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Surge out-hit Tulsa 10-4. Wichita (20-16) moves within a game and half of first place Tulsa.

NOTES- Wichita added a pair of pitchers on Sunday. Jhonleider Salinas was activated from temporary inactive roster. Adam Lau was signed as a free agent. Lau had pitched in seven games with AA-Portland in the Red Sox organization earlier this season. Jermaine Palacios was hit by a pitch twice in the game, and Tulsa hit four batters. The Wind Surge also drew a season high nine walks.

COMING UP: The Wind Surge return home for a six-game series with the St Louis Cardinals affiliate the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Wichita will start RH Jordan Balazovic against LH Domingo Robles. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

Wichita is in a stretch of 18 of 24 away games.