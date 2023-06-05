WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the Wichita Wind Surge has struggled over the past couple of weeks, a bright spot, to say the least, is infielder Yunior Severino. On the surface, Severino is one of the most laid-back players on this year’s Wind Surge team.

“Seve is a kind of charismatic guy,” explained Wichita Wind Surge manager Ramon Borrego. “Always laughing, he always brings some energy, you know. In the environment, in the locker room, he is great. He’s a great teammate.”

But underneath that fun-loving surface lies an intense competitor who has been one of the scariest players to step into a Texas League batter’s box this season. And while he has been consistently dominant at the plate this season.

“I’m just trying to see a pitch I know I can hit,” said Severino. “Just looking for that pitch, hunting for that pitch, and it’s been working for me so far this year.”

Severino is always looking to improve his game, especially on the defensive side, where he’s shown the versatility to play multiple positions in the infield.

“That’s going to give him better chances to play in the big leagues,” added Wind Surge bench coach Takashi Miyoshi. “So we want to keep pushing him, working on footwork.”

“I feel very comfortable playing second base,” Severino explained. “It was actually the first position I was in when I first got to pro ball. Playing third base has been kind of new for me, actually. So, yeah, I’m just trying to work hard and play whatever position I can to help the team win.”

On top of personal goals, Severino hopes to help the surge back to the postseason, an achievement he hopes to earn for a city he now looks at as his home.

“I love the team. I love the city,” Severino mentioned. “It just feels like home now, hearing it from the crowd, always supporting us. Feels really comfortable and like home every time we play here.”