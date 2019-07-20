Wichita Wingmen look to take lacrosse to new heights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Association.

That growth can be seen right here in the Air Capital at Stryker Soccer Complex on Thursday nights.

That is where you’ll find men, of all ages, threading the back of the net.

Christian Simon moved to Wichita in January of 2018.

“I was super surprised we had lacrosse here,” said Simon.

Something that automatically peaked his interest, considering Simon has been playing the sport most of his life.

“I grew up playing lacrosse, I was a Soccer and Lacrosse guy, and Lacrosse kind of just took my heart,” said Simon. “I had the opportunity to play at a good high school growing up, played some in college, played at The Citadel and at Ball State, grad school and undergrad.

Simon is a Midfielder for the Wichita Wingmen, a club team that started up 15 years ago.

Throughout the Spring and Summer, the team scrimmages or even gets to travel and test their skills against teams from around the country.

“Locally it is usually St. Louis, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, we’ll try to pick up a couple of tournaments to go to,” said Paul Sawatski, President of the Wichita Wingmen.

For seven years, Sawatski has served as President for the Wingmen.

He says the teams brings together a group of guys from various backgrounds.

“I’m from Seattle, and I’ve been to Hawaii, we’ve got guys from New England side, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma,” said Sawatski.

As well as, guys from different walks of life.

“We’ve got young professionals in their 20’s and some guys who are in their 50’s, older out here playing,” said Simon.

Whether it’s the comradery or the competition, the members of the Wingmen say there are several reasons that bring them out to the field each and every week.

“It’s just a good mixture of everything, you have the physicality of hockey, a little bit of football with the body checks, we also have the finesse of basketball or soccer,” said Simon.

The Wingmen, who are sponsored by Aero Plains Brewing, began their second Summer session on Thursday, which will last six weeks.

They will be hosting their 2nd annual Air Capital Lacrosse Classic on October 12th.

The all-day event will get started at 7 a.m. at Southview Park.

Sawatski says they’ll be bringing in teams from Tulsa, St. Louis, Omaha and potentially Kansas City to compete.