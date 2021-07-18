Wichita Wings, Cleveland Crunch meet in history-laden Major Arena Soccer League 2 finals

WICHITA, Kan. – At least as far as fans of the Wichita Wings and Cleveland Crunch are
concerned, today’s Championship Game for the Major Arena Soccer League 2 title is as
it should be.
The matchup was set Saturday at Hartman Arena, after the Crunch rolled past the
Amarillo Bombers, 12-6, and the Wings corralled the Chicago Mustangs, 7-1, setting up
today’s winner-take-all finals between the No. 1 and No.2 playoff seeds.
Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST, with tickets available at www.wichitawingssoccer.com. The
game will also be broadcast live by the For the Fans network, available on select satellite
and cable providers to 60 million homes worldwide. A live stream of the broadcast is
also available at ftfnext.com.
“Both sides are very aware of the great history and passion for the sport attached to these
franchises, even though they are newer versions of past teams,” M2 Commissioner Chris
Economides said. “Playing for a championship always is big time, but knowing what
each side is representing raises the stakes even higher. It should be a fantastic show for
the fans and the league.”
The Cleveland Force were original members of the Major Indoor Soccer League its
inaugural 1978-79 season, and later on, the Crunch won National Professional Soccer
League championships in 1994, 1996 and 1999. The sport left Cleveland shortly
thereafter, with the team reborn for the 2021 M2 season, with the Crunch moniker
coming back to life after a 20-year absence.
The Wings joined the original MISL in its second season and played continuously
through the 2000-2001 season in the NPSL. The current Wings franchise joined M2 for
the 2019 season. Despite its iconic standing in the sport, a win Sunday would give its
first-ever indoor soccer championship.
Both Cleveland and Wichita raced to big first-half leads and were never seriously
threatened thereafter in action Saturday.
With the game tied at 2-2 early in the second, the Crunch went on a four-goal scoring
spree to break the game open. Admir Suljevic led the way with two goals and three
assists while Mike Derezic had three goals and an assist while captain Dave Jordan also
had a hat trick. MASL stars Mitchell Cardenas and VcMor Eligwe, who both signed
with the Bombers late in the season, led the Amarillo attack with two goals each.
Wichita built a 5-0 lead midway through the second and was never headed. Jarred
Robbins had two goals and one assist, while Kevin Ten Eyck and Eduardo “Benji”
Monreal each had a goal and an assist.
The Crunch and Wings met just once in the regular season, with Wichita taking a hard fought 4-3 win at Hartman Arena on June 5. Monreal got the game-winner just over two
minutes into overtime.
(Article courtesy of MASL 2 PR)