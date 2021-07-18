Wichita Wings, Cleveland Crunch meet in history-laden Major Arena Soccer League 2 finals

WICHITA, Kan. – At least as far as fans of the Wichita Wings and Cleveland Crunch are

concerned, today’s Championship Game for the Major Arena Soccer League 2 title is as

it should be.

The matchup was set Saturday at Hartman Arena, after the Crunch rolled past the

Amarillo Bombers, 12-6, and the Wings corralled the Chicago Mustangs, 7-1, setting up

today’s winner-take-all finals between the No. 1 and No.2 playoff seeds.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST, with tickets available at www.wichitawingssoccer.com. The

game will also be broadcast live by the For the Fans network, available on select satellite

and cable providers to 60 million homes worldwide. A live stream of the broadcast is

also available at ftfnext.com.

“Both sides are very aware of the great history and passion for the sport attached to these

franchises, even though they are newer versions of past teams,” M2 Commissioner Chris

Economides said. “Playing for a championship always is big time, but knowing what

each side is representing raises the stakes even higher. It should be a fantastic show for

the fans and the league.”

The Cleveland Force were original members of the Major Indoor Soccer League its

inaugural 1978-79 season, and later on, the Crunch won National Professional Soccer

League championships in 1994, 1996 and 1999. The sport left Cleveland shortly

thereafter, with the team reborn for the 2021 M2 season, with the Crunch moniker

coming back to life after a 20-year absence.

The Wings joined the original MISL in its second season and played continuously

through the 2000-2001 season in the NPSL. The current Wings franchise joined M2 for

the 2019 season. Despite its iconic standing in the sport, a win Sunday would give its

first-ever indoor soccer championship.

Both Cleveland and Wichita raced to big first-half leads and were never seriously

threatened thereafter in action Saturday.

With the game tied at 2-2 early in the second, the Crunch went on a four-goal scoring

spree to break the game open. Admir Suljevic led the way with two goals and three

assists while Mike Derezic had three goals and an assist while captain Dave Jordan also

had a hat trick. MASL stars Mitchell Cardenas and VcMor Eligwe, who both signed

with the Bombers late in the season, led the Amarillo attack with two goals each.

Wichita built a 5-0 lead midway through the second and was never headed. Jarred

Robbins had two goals and one assist, while Kevin Ten Eyck and Eduardo “Benji”

Monreal each had a goal and an assist.

The Crunch and Wings met just once in the regular season, with Wichita taking a hard fought 4-3 win at Hartman Arena on June 5. Monreal got the game-winner just over two

minutes into overtime.

(Article courtesy of MASL 2 PR)