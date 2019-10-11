Wichita Wings soccer to return to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six years after the end of the Wichita Wings, the soccer team is making a comeback.

The Wichita Wings will return to professional indoor soccer under a new local ownership group and are set to start operations immediately.

The team will play all home games at Hartman Arena.

According to a news release, Wings ownership has been working for a few months to make sure everything is in order to get the team on the field for the 40th anniversary season, but they still have some office staff to hire.

The team has already begun signing players, and will be holding an open tryout combine on November 23 and 24 at Hartman Arena.

Tryout registration will be announced during an upcoming press briefing.

The release says Wichita Wings training camp opens on November 1 ahead of preseason games against historic rivals, the Dallas Sidekicks and the Kansas City Comets.

LATEST STORIES: