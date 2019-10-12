Wichita Wizards take on Clark Elementary School in charity basketball game

by: Taylor Rocha

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mission of the Wichita Wizards is more than winning basketball games. Wizards head coach Jermaine Brown says that the minor league basketball team is passionate about giving back to the community.

“Kids first,” Brown said. “Anything we can do to help the community—fundraisers, showing up for events—the Wichita Wizards are here to do that at any time.”

In a charity basketball game hosted at Curtis Middle School, the Wizards took on a team of Clark Elementary School faculty and staff to raise money for the school.

According to Mark Creed, Wizards owner, approximately $400 was raised through ticket sales and donations.

Brown said funds will be allocated toward field trips, and anything else the school may need.

After the end of the Wizards season in July, players were eager to return to the court.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while now,” Wizards player Shamar Acuay said. “We’re ready to get back into the gym, working out and everything and start gelling together like it was last year.”

For some Clark Elementary School students in attendance, this was the first live basketball game they had ever attended.

“It was a great time for a great cause,” said Creed.

