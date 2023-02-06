GAZIANTEP, Turkey (KSNW) — Former Wichita State University (WSU) basketball player Conner Frankamp tweeted Monday that he is safe after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.
Just wanted to give an update to everyone back home…My family and I are out of Gaziantep and safe. Thank you to everyone checking in on us and praying for us..Conner Frankamp @CFrankamp_23
Please continue to pray for our safety and everyone who has been affected by this horrible disaster. ❤️
Frankamp is in Turkey playing for Gaziantep Basketbol as a point guard. The team is ranked 15 out of 16 teams and has a record of 6-12.