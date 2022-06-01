MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — 94 days remain until Kansas State kicks off its season against South Dakota, and Athlon Sports has released their Preseason All-Big 12 list, which includes 12 players from Chris Klieman’s team.

The first-team list features running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green, and cornerback Julius Brents.

Vaughn saw his production increase dramatically in his first two seasons. In 2020, he appeared in all 10 games of the COVID-shortened season, finishing with 642 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. In 2021, he appeared in all 13 games, finished with 1,392 yards, and found the end zone 18 times.

Three of those touchdowns came in the Texas Bowl game against LSU when he shredded the Tigers’ defense for 146 yards on 21 carries.

Anudike-Uzomah was the anchor for the defensive line in 2021. The Lee’s Summit product finished his 2021 campaign with 52 total tackles, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles. He was awarded first-team All-Big 12 by the league’s coaches, Big 12 Co-defensive Lineman of the Year, and a plethora of other awards.

Wide receiver Malik Knowles was also added to the list as a kick returner. Last season, he returned 20 kicks, finding the end zone twice, with one of those returns going for 99 yards.

The second-team list featured no Wildcats on the offensive side of the ball but did distinguish defensive lineman Eli Huggins and defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe.

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Last season, Huggins was featured in all 13 games of the season, finishing with 21 tackles, six of those for loss, and three sacks. He was awarded Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Other Kansas State players featured on the All-Big 12 list include:

Phillip Brooks, third-team WR, fourth-team Punt Returner

Khalid Duke, third-team LB

Christian Duffie, fourth-team OL

Last season, the Wildcats finished with a record of 8-5, capped off with a 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The Kansas State Wildcats will open their season against the South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 3, 2022. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.