3 Kansas State football players arrested in separate events

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Three Kansas State University football players were arrested over the weekend, including a talented freshman on an outstanding warrant and two others on suspicion of impaired driving.

Redshirt freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested early Sunday near the university on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. A Riley County police spokeswoman says Wright was freed on bond.

Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested in separate incidents Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police say both were freed on bond.

