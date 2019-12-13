4 K-State football players named to AP All-Big 12 teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Four K-State football players have been named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams.

Defensive end Wyatt Hubert, all-purpose player Joshua Youngblood were named to AP’s first team, and punter Devin Anctil and offensive lineman Josh Rivas was named to AP’s second team.

Topeka native Hubert ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks with 7.0 and eighth in tackles for loss with 12.5.

Youngblood returned a kickoff for a touchdown in three of the final four games this season. He ranks third in school history for in season-season kickoff return touchdowns. Youngblood was also named the 2019 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Anctil ranks first in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with a 45.0-yard punting average. His current season average is tops in school history and 22nd in Big 12 history.

Rivas is the fifth of six regular offensive line players to earn All-Big 12 honors this season. He helped K-State rank fourth in the Big 12 with 189.0 rushing yards per game.

K-State takes on Navy in the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:45 p.m.