7 on Kansas State football team test positive

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Seven members of the Kansas State football team have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first outbreak since the Wildcats convened for summer workouts in June.

The Wildcats will continue to practice for the season-opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said this week he was wary about the first rounds of large-scale testing since students arrived on campus.

“I think every institution is worried about that over the new few weeks to a month with all of the students coming back,” Klieman said. “It’s going to be difficult, there’s no question. They’re still 18-to-22-year-old college students.”