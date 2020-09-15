Arkansas State postpones game against Central Arkansas due to coronavirus days after playing K-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KSNT) – Arkansas State Athletics postponed its Sept. 19 football game against Central Arkansas Tuesday afternoon due to players within the same position testing positive for coronavirus.

Arkansas State defeated Kansas State on Saturday 35-31 in the Wildcats’ season opener.

The university tested all of their players before traveling to K-State, and all of the tests came back negative before the Saturday opener, according to Jerry Scott, Assistant Athletics Director for Media Relations. Arkansas State has also reached out the K-State athletics to discuss the positive cases. K-State has not responded at this time.

The Arkansas State University Athletics department said the team is not able to assemble “a full two-deep depth chart within specific positions due to player unavailability.” They have now rescheduled the game for Oct. 10.

“It was not the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled,” according to the athletics department.

FAU didn’t practice Tuesday after receiving positive COVID-19 test results for a number of players on Monday. FAU scheduled to open season at Georgia Southern on Saturday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2020

According to Stadium’s College Football Insider Brett McMurphy, Arkansas State was without 20 players, including eight starters against Kansas State.

All tickets purchased for the Sept. 19 game will be valid for the rescheduled date.