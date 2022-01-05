Ayoka Lee and Brylee Glenn lead K-State women over Oklahoma State, 60-49

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) — Brylee Glenn scored 19 and Ayoka Lee added 18, both leading the Kansas State women’s basketball team to beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 60-49.

Lee and Glenn were the only two to score in double figures, but seven different Wildcats scored in the match. As a team, the Wildcats shot 51.1% in the game, and 50% from beyond the arc, while holding the Cowgirls to 31% from the field, and 14.3% from three.

The Wildcats got the best of the Cowgirls in the rebounding column 38-32, but doubled them in turnovers, committing 20 to Oklahoma State’s 10.

Throughout the first half, the Wildcats held on to the lead, and never trailed after the 9:35 mark in the first quarter. The largest lead was 12 by the K-State squad, and they held the lead for over 36 minutes.

Up next for K-State is a road trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, where they will play the Mountaineers. That game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.