Bane scores 17, TCU beats K-State 68-57 to stop 6-game slide

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 17 points and TCU stopped a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State.
Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.
That included the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game.
Xavier Sneed had 15 points for Kansas State.
The Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game and clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the past six years under coach Bruce Weber.
LATEST STORIES:
- One killed, three critically injured in Garden City crash
- Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid
- Missing Wisconsin mother, daughters found dead in garage; boyfriend arrested
- Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament