Bane scores 17, TCU beats K-State 68-57 to stop 6-game slide

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 17 points and TCU stopped a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State.

Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

That included the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game.

Xavier Sneed had 15 points for Kansas State.

The Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game and clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the past six years under coach Bruce Weber.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories