Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand of Bruce Weber

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored a career-high 26 points, Texas caused havoc for Kansas State on the defensive end, and the Longhorns cruised to a 70-59 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, keeping the Longhorns firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as March draws near.