Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand of Bruce Weber

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team against UMBC during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

IRVING, Texas (Big 12 Conference) — The Big 12 Conference announces a public reprimand of Kansas State University men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber for comments regarding officiating following the conclusion of last Wednesday’s Kansas State at Texas Tech men’s basketball game. His comments are in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.
 
“There are proper channels within the Conference structure to handle officiating concerns,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Coach Weber’s public comments are contrary to the Conference’s Sportsmanship standards.”

