IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named the Big 12’s offensive player of the year Wednesday by the league’s coaches, and Kansas State end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was picked as the top defensive player.

Those players will face each other Saturday when the third-ranked Horned Frogs (13-0) play No. 13 Kansas State (9-3) in the Big 12 championship game.

Sonny Dykes was selected coach of the year by his peers after TCU became the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish a regular season undefeated. Dykes is the first coach to win the award in his first season with a program, and is part of the first father-son duo to win the award — the late Spike Dykes won it in 1996 with Texas Tech.

Duggan, who lost his starting job going into the season, leads the Big 12 with 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns passing and has thrown only three interceptions since taking over in the second half of the season opener. He has now made 40 career starts.

Anudike-Uzomah is second in the Big 12 with 7 1/2 sacks, including three against Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has 19 1/2 career sacks along with eight forced fumbles.

Other Wildcats to garner all-Big 12 accolades

Joining Anudike-Uzomah and Beebe on the first team were tight end Ben Sinnott and cornerback Julius Brents. K-State’s second-team selections included running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Malik Knowles, punt returner Phillip Brooks, safety Kobe Savage and punter Ty Zentner.

The Wildcats had seven players named all-Big 12 honorable mention in cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, offensive linemen Hayden Gillum and KT Leveston, linebackers Daniel Green and Austin Moore, nose guard Eli Huggins and quarterback Adrian Martinez. Additionally, Martinez earned votes for Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year, Brooks for Big 12 special teams player of the year, Savage for Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year, Vaughn for Big 12 offensive player of the year and running back DJ Giddens for Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.