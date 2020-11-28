Big second half lifts Colorado over K-State, 76-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Colorado used a big second half and 24 points from McKinley Wright to secure a 76-58 win over K-State in the final game of the Little Apple Classic on Friday evening. Colorado moved to 2-0 with the win. The Cats fell to 0-2.



K-State led by as many as 13 in the first half and took a slim 31-30 lead to the break. Nine different players scored for the Cats in the half. K-State went 12-of-22 from the field with six makes from deep in the first half. Both teams struggled with turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, however, with a combined 23 giveaways.



The visitors went 16-for-29 from the field in the second half to pull away. Wright finished 10-of-16 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Maddox Daniels was the only other Colorado player in double figures with 10. Colorado did damage at the foul line, sinking 18 of their 21 attempts on the evening. Colorado also held a 34-18 advantage in paint points and turned 17 K-State turnovers into 21 points.



K-State was led by Nijel Pack’s 12 points. Mike McGuirl , Antonio Gordon and Kaosi Ezeagu each added eight, while McGuirl dished out five assists.



The Cats are back in action on Monday night when they host Kansas City.