Brookelynn Entz finishes what she started with the K-State soccer program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — College soccer didn’t always come easy for Wildcats midfielder Brookelynn Entz.
“The first day I thought: ‘I can’t do college soccer,'” the Newton native said.
Entz would go on to play a complete four years at K-State, helping the school build a new program.
“I don’t think people really see what’s going on behind the scenes,” she explained.
Kansas City’s new women’s soccer team drafted the mid-fielder as the 38th pick in 2020, but Entz decided to stay in college one more year.
“No one gets a fifth year to play college soccer,” Entz told KSN. “I wanted to keep building what we started at K-State.”
Entz’s career accolades for the Wildcats are outstanding. She has 29 career, season and single-game school records:
- Career starts (59)
- Career goals (17)
- Career points (42)
- Assists (8)
- Goals per game (0.27)
- Points per game (0.66)
- Career multi-goal matches (3)
- Career game-winning goals (4)
- Career penalty kicks converted (4)
- Total shots (174)
- Shots on goal (73)
- Goals in a single season (7)
- Points in a single season (15)
- Goals in a Big 12 season (5)
- Points in a Big 12 season (10)
- Total shots in a season by a sophomore (42)
- Goals in a season by a senior (7)
- Goals in a season by a junior (3)
- Goals in a freshman season (5)
- Shots on goal in a single season (28)
- Career shots on goal (62)
- Goals in a match (2, four times)
- Penalty kicks made in a season (2)
- Tallied school mark for points in a freshman (11), junior (10) and senior (10) season
- Points in a match (5)
- Points in a Big 12 match (4, twice)
- Shots on goal in a Big 12 season (11)
- Shots on goal in a match (5)
- Shots on goal in a Big 12 match (5)
Some information in this article came from KStateSports.com.