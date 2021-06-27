Brookelynn Entz finishes what she started with the K-State soccer program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — College soccer didn’t always come easy for Wildcats midfielder Brookelynn Entz.

“The first day I thought: ‘I can’t do college soccer,'” the Newton native said.

Entz would go on to play a complete four years at K-State, helping the school build a new program.

“I don’t think people really see what’s going on behind the scenes,” she explained.

Kansas City’s new women’s soccer team drafted the mid-fielder as the 38th pick in 2020, but Entz decided to stay in college one more year.

“No one gets a fifth year to play college soccer,” Entz told KSN. “I wanted to keep building what we started at K-State.”

Entz’s career accolades for the Wildcats are outstanding. She has 29 career, season and single-game school records:

Career starts (59)

Career goals (17)

Career points (42)

Assists (8)

Goals per game (0.27)

Points per game (0.66)

Career multi-goal matches (3)

Career game-winning goals (4)

Career penalty kicks converted (4)

Total shots (174)

Shots on goal (73)

Goals in a single season (7)

Points in a single season (15)

Goals in a Big 12 season (5)

Points in a Big 12 season (10)

Total shots in a season by a sophomore (42)

Goals in a season by a senior (7)

Goals in a season by a junior (3)

Goals in a freshman season (5)

Shots on goal in a single season (28)

Career shots on goal (62)

Goals in a match (2, four times)

Penalty kicks made in a season (2)

Tallied school mark for points in a freshman (11), junior (10) and senior (10) season

Points in a match (5)

Points in a Big 12 match (4, twice)

Shots on goal in a Big 12 season (11)

Shots on goal in a match (5)

Shots on goal in a Big 12 match (5)

Some information in this article came from KStateSports.com.