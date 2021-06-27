Brookelynn Entz finishes what she started with the K-State soccer program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — College soccer didn’t always come easy for Wildcats midfielder Brookelynn Entz.

“The first day I thought: ‘I can’t do college soccer,'” the Newton native said.

Entz would go on to play a complete four years at K-State, helping the school build a new program.

“I don’t think people really see what’s going on behind the scenes,” she explained.

Kansas City’s new women’s soccer team drafted the mid-fielder as the 38th pick in 2020, but Entz decided to stay in college one more year.

“No one gets a fifth year to play college soccer,” Entz told KSN. “I wanted to keep building what we started at K-State.”

Entz’s career accolades for the Wildcats are outstanding. She has 29 career, season and single-game school records:

  • Career starts (59)
  • Career goals (17)
  • Career points (42)
  • Assists (8)
  • Goals per game (0.27)
  • Points per game (0.66)
  • Career multi-goal matches (3)
  • Career game-winning goals (4)
  • Career penalty kicks converted (4)
  • Total shots (174)
  • Shots on goal (73)
  • Goals in a single season (7)
  • Points in a single season (15)
  • Goals in a Big 12 season (5)
  • Points in a Big 12 season (10)
  • Total shots in a season by a sophomore (42)
  • Goals in a season by a senior (7)
  • Goals in a season by a junior (3)
  • Goals in a freshman season (5)
  • Shots on goal in a single season (28)
  • Career shots on goal (62)
  • Goals in a match (2, four times)
  • Penalty kicks made in a season (2)
  • Tallied school mark for points in a freshman (11), junior (10) and senior (10) season
  • Points in a match (5)
  • Points in a Big 12 match (4, twice)
  • Shots on goal in a Big 12 season (11)
  • Shots on goal in a match (5)
  • Shots on goal in a Big 12 match (5)

Some information in this article came from KStateSports.com.

