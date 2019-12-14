Carter leads Mississippi State 67-61 over Kansas State

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) and Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry (1) chase a loose ball during the first half of the Never Forget Tribute Classic NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 on Saturday in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10.

Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).

McGuirl’s tip-in with 59.4 to go drew Kansas State to within 64-61, but Carter sealed it with two free throws with 10 seconds left.

Stewart’s free throw capped a 7-0 Bulldogs’ run for a 62-58 lead with 2:04 to play.

Mississippi State went ahead 59-58 on a layup from Stewart with 3:11 left and a jumper from Carter on the next possession pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 61-58.

The Bulldogs tied it at 55-55 on two free throws from Reggie Perry with 5:05 to play.

Kansas State was playing its first game in New Jersey since 2006. Mississippi State played in the Never Forget Tribute Classic last year.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: With its offense continuing to develop, Kansas State has had to rely on its defensive prowess. The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in average points allowed and defensive field goal percentage. They held Mississippi State to 40% shooting (23 of 58).

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to find a consistent scorer to take the pressure off guard Tyson Carter, who has led his team in scoring in five of the first eight games. He scored 14 points on Saturday on 3-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays Saint Louis in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City on Dec. 21.

Mississippi State hosts Radford on Dec. 18.

