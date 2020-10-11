Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 Win Over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (K-State Athletics) – AJ Parker’s interception return for a touchdown proved to be the difference, as K-State secured a 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth. K-State improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play with the victory.



With the Cats leading by seven in the third quarter, Parker picked off a Matthew Downing pass and returned it 37 yards for a score to give the Cats a 21-7 advantage.

TCU (1-2 Big 12) made it interesting in the fourth. The Horned Frogs scored the only points of the quarter on a Max Duggan touchdown run, and the hosts had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. K-State batted down a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game to secure the win.



K-State held a 14-7 lead at halftime following a pair of field goals by Blake Lynch and a rushing score by Will Howard . Lynch’s first make was a career-long from 53 yards out. Wyatt Hubert added a blocked field goal in the opening half to help keep the Cats in front.

Howard threw for 117 yards and rushed for 86 on the day for K-State offensively. Duggan threw for 154 yards for TCU. TCU held a 342-289 advantage in total yardage on the day.