Coleman’s 14 points lead Texas over Kansas State 64-50

Wildcats

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Texas used suffocating second-half defense to beat Kansas State 64-50 and earn the Longhorns their first Big 12 win of the season.

Texas held the Wildcats scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second half. The Longhorns forced four shot-clock violation turnovers before Kansas State scored its first basket of the half.

Texas extended its lead when Courtney Ramey made consecutive 3-pointers and fed Andrew Jones a nifty lob pass for a layup as the Longhorns pulled away. Cartier Diarra led Kansas State with 14 points.

