MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- ESPN’s College Gameday will host their show from the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats’ football game next weekend.

ESPN announced on social media Saturday night it will send the Gameday crew to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game.

The Wildcats clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 47-27 win against the University of Kansas (KU) on Saturday night.

The Big 12 title game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Arlington, Texas.

College Gameday came to KU‘s game against Texas Christian University (TCU) earlier in the season.