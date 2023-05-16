WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college baseball regular season is starting to wind down, with teams playing just one final weekend before the start of the conference tournaments, with the NCAA Regionals following the week after.

D1Baseball, a college baseball outlet the NCAA uses to determine Top 25 rankings and postseason projections, believes Kansas State will be right in the thick of it when the seeding is announced.

In its latest projection, Kansas State would travel to Nashville to play a regional tournament at Vanderbilt as a three seed. Joining the Wildcats would be Alabama State and Southern Miss. Vanderbilt is projected to be the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, however with a home series against Arkansas remaining on the Commodores’ schedule, that could change quickly.

Before looking at the NCAA Tournament, Kansas State will turn its eyes to TCU, as the Horned Frogs are set to come to Manhattan to finish the regular season. It will be a tough test, as TCU has won seven of its last eight games.

After this weekend, the Wildcats will travel to Arlington, Texas, to play in the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field.

With an overall record of 32-20 and conference record of 12-9, the Wildcats will need to finish the season strong to ensure they will find themselves playing postseason baseball since 2013.