KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – K-State running back Deuce Vaughn will now be wearing silver and blue.

With the 212th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have selected running back Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn leaves K-State as one of the most productive backs in program history, tallying 3,604 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Vaughn was twice named an All-American and All-Big 12 player. He leaves K-State holding the record for receptions (116) and receiving yards (1,680) by a running back.

Vaughn joins Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents and Josh Hayes as Wildcats to get drafted.