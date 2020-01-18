Diarra, Gordon lift Kansas State over No. 12 West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP ) – Cartier Diarra tied a career-high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career-high 15, and Kansas State held off No. 12 West Virginia 84-68 for their first win in Big 12 play this season.
Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) went up by as many as 23 points on Saturday, but a 15-0 run by the Mountaineers cut the lead to eight in the second half, thanks in part to seven turnovers in four minutes by the Wildcats.
West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) would get as close as six, but the Wildcats held on and won by 16.
