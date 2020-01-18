Diarra, Gordon lift Kansas State over No. 12 West Virginia

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra (2) drives past West Virginia’s Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP ) – Cartier Diarra tied a career-high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career-high 15, and Kansas State held off No. 12 West Virginia 84-68 for their first win in Big 12 play this season.

Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) went up by as many as 23 points on Saturday, but a 15-0 run by the Mountaineers cut the lead to eight in the second half, thanks in part to seven turnovers in four minutes by the Wildcats.

West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) would get as close as six, but the Wildcats held on and won by 16.

