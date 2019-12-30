Diarra helps Kansas State hold off Tulsa 69-67

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Cartier Diarra hit a crucial 3-pointer in the late seconds of the game that capped off a career-high 25 points along with a team-high seven assists with five rebounds and Kansas State defeated Tulsa 69-67.
Diarra made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats (7-5) collectively shot 38% from the floor and 34% from distance.
