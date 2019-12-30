Live Now
Diarra helps Kansas State hold off Tulsa 69-67

Wildcats

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) rebounds between Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu (1) and guard Elijah Joiner (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Cartier Diarra hit a crucial 3-pointer in the late seconds of the game that capped off a career-high 25 points along with a team-high seven assists with five rebounds and Kansas State defeated Tulsa 69-67.

Diarra made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats (7-5) collectively shot 38% from the floor and 34% from distance.  

