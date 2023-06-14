MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley was furious.

He has 20 years of coaching experience and enters his fifth season with K-State in the fall of 2023. None of that could’ve prepared Riley for the emotions he felt after receiving a text from one of his offensive linemen shortly after K-State’s season ended.

The Prank

“[I] about went off on him,” Riley told KSNT when reflecting on the scary moment.

On a recruiting trip, which involved a home visit with a prospect, Riley ventured off to find his wife a Christmas gift. The text, from a player he chose not to name, made him so angry he left the store and opted to sit in his car.

“One of the guys said, ‘After discussing some things with my parents, I really want what’s best for me, and I’m going to get in the transfer portal.'” Riley said. “It kind of even raises the hair on my neck right now to recall the feeling.”

Much to Riley’s relief, it was all part of a prank.

“He said he was… joking,” Riley said. “I was in the parking lot at that particular time because I was ready to extend some frustrations. And then we laughed, and I was hooting and hollering out in the parking lot.”

To be clear, it’s not that Riley despises any player who decides to transfer from K-State. This was a starter on his offensive line. It was a player who he thought might go pro but did not think would play college ball anywhere else.

“It would’ve completely shocked me [if he transferred],” Riley told KSNT.

K-State’s offensive line might be the most tight-knit position group on the team.

“I have told them that the overall group that we have in that room and the cohesiveness has long been my vision,” Riley said. “And to now kind of see it all come to fruition is very exciting. It’s exciting for me as their position coach, and it’s exciting for Kansas State football.”

Riley’s parking lot meltdown and Christmas shopping interruption turned into great news. Not only was the prankster in question returning, but the Wildcats’ entire starting offensive line from the 2022 season had elected to come back.

The Dinner

Christian Duffie, Hayden Gillum, KT Leveston and Cooper Beebe were all seniors last year.

“I was under the impression that two or three of them were planning on returning and was going to be very surprised if all four of them were returning, quite honestly,” Riley said.

The decision came after the group of pass-protectors and run-blockers named above got dinner together. They visited So Long Saloon in Aggieville.

“We actually sat down, after the bowl game, at dinner [and] kind of just talked about where everybody’s position was,” First-Team All-American Cooper Beebe said.

Since the group is so tight-knit, this became a group decision.

“If one of us was going to come back, it was going to be everybody,” Beebe said. “We all decided that we wanted to continue building what we have here, continue to build the culture and the legacy of K-State. And here we are now, all returning.”

“It was a combined decision, and it’s really a testament to how close that group is,” Riley said. “When you continue to see them work, whether it’s through workouts this summer, how they go about their business, the relationship that they have extends beyond the football field, which, as a coach, gives you a sincere sense of pride.”

Beebe Family Ties

If it made sense for anyone in the group to take their talents to the NFL right away, it was Cooper Beebe. The Kansas City, Kansas native was named a First-Team All-American by four different publications after the 2022 season. He was also the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. For Beebe, there were three huge factors in returning. One of them was his relationship with the others on that offensive line. The other two came down to family and legacy.

“My little brother is a freshman here,” Beebe said. His brother, Camden Beebe, is in K-State football’s incoming class. “I kind of wanted to show him the ropes, kind of make sure he was all set. As an older brother, you want your younger brother to achieve more than you. So if I could put him in the right way, give him everything I’ve learned over the past four years, set him up for success, I was going to do that.”

The other key motivating factor that urged Beebe to return was the chance to do something no other K-State offensive lineman has ever done.

“I’m trying to get in the K-State Ring of Honor,” Beebe said. “There’s no offensive linemen in there yet. I’m kind of like, why not me? I’ve put myself in a pretty good position, and I think with another year like last year, I can definitely put my name in that conversation.”

The K-State Ring of Honor is made up of only 20 players total at the moment. Three classes have been inducted since the establishment of the exclusive award in 2002.

Riley says it’s not his choice to make on whether or not Beebe gets in. He did, however, add this:

“I know he’s one of the best that this program has seen,” Riley said. “Not only from his performance on the football field. Everything that he does in this community, everything that he does in the classroom. Everything he does down in that locker room… He’s been a huge part of getting us to where we are at right now… I know there’s been great, great players that have walked these halls, but I think he deserves to be among the best of them.”

Riley is thankful he’s gotten to work with Beebe. He’s thankful he’ll continue to get to work with the All-American for one more year. And, of course, he’s thankful that text from one of his offensive linemen was just a mean prank.

The K-State offensive linemen dubbed their joint decision to return ‘Bring Back the Beef.’

K-State opens 2023 play on September 2 at home against Southeast Missouri State.