Edwards, No. 23 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 77-63

Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (14) is covered by Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63.

The Red Raiders led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining.

Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech. Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points.

Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State. This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.

Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra, left, is fouled by Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield, right, beats Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) to a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards (0) shoots over Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (3) blocks a shot by Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) goes to the floor after the ball with Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Texas Tech defeated Kansas State 77-63. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard talks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Texas Tech defeated Kansas State 77-63. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

