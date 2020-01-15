Edwards, No. 23 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 77-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63.
The Red Raiders led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining.
Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech. Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points.
Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State. This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man injured in crash on southbound I-135 at 9th Street
- ‘I’ve got a crazy imagination’: Chiefs fan’s spooky yard display
- A look inside an Antioch man’s ‘shrine’ to the San Francisco 49ers
- Ticket prices for Chiefs and Titans AFC title game ‘higher than average’
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet conditions before winter’s return Thursday